Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

