Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

EPRT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,676 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,924,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 774,400 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

