Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

EPRT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,676 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,217,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,924,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 774,400 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.