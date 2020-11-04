Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $5,369,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 344.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.