Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.