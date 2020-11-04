Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.