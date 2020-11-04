Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Navient reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $8.87 on Friday. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

