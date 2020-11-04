Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $6.97 on Friday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Navigator by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

