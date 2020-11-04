Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Navigator reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 41.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 80.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $389.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.22.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

