Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). RadNet reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

RDNT stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

