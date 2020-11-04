Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,996,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $37,531,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

