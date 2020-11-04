Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,996,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $37,531,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SABR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.68.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
