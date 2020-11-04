Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TCRR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.89. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

