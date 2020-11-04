Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

