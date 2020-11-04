Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.