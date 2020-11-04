Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.23). Cutera posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 353.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 385,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cutera by 727.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $359.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.