Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of MAIN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

