Zacks: Brokerages Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SDPI opened at $0.43 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

