Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

