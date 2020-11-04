Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.55. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

