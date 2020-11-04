Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.14 ($91.93).

ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.55. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

