Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.55. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

