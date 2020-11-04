Zen Protocol Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $697,835.54 and $150.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00403425 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003670 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00446191 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003668 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

