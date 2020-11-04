ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $151.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

