Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

