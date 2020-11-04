ZINC Market Cap Hits $128,993.69 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $128,993.69 and $133.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.