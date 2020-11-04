ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Up 8.1%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 2,179,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,926,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

