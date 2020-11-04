Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,982 shares of company stock worth $210,444. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

