Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,118 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

