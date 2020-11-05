$0.02 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE CNQ opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

