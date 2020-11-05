-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 582,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

