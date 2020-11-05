$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Kemper also posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $209,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.67. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.