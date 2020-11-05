1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLWS stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

