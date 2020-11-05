1,020 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.