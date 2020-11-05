14,207 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $74,000.

VEU opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

