1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

