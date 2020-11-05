2,060 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 89.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

