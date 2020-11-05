21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) versus Infinite Group (NASDAQ:IMCI) Critical Contrast

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infinite Group and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $24.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -1.18% N/A -7.16% 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.09 million 0.53 $50,000.00 N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 5.20 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -104.38

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group.

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinite Group beats 21Vianet Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

