2,530 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

CPRT stock opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

