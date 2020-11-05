31,745 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $160.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.