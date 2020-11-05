4,640 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $29,084,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 524,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,352,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KCG reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

