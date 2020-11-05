4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $117.50. 4d Pharma shares last traded at $120.71, with a volume of 2,498,801 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.21.

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

