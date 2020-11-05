54,297 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE:OMC opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

