6,100 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,738 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after buying an additional 1,810,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,898.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,402,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after buying an additional 1,332,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

