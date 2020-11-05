76,626 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

