8,171 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $374.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $329.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

