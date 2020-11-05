9F (NASDAQ:JFU) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Critical Review

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 9F and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.41 -$310.20 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.80 $329.59 million $1.76 3.95

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 9F and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 89.86%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 8.34% 18.53% 5.03%

Summary

LexinFintech beats 9F on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

