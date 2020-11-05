A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of AOS opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,623 shares of company stock worth $2,634,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.