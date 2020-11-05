Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $51.60

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $54.00. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 42,284 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

