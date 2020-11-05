Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Shares Gap Down to $108.50

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.50, but opened at $105.00. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 125,056 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.86.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

