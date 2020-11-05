Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $266.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

