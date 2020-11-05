Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $266.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.