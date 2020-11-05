Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACHC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

