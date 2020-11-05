Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 821,138 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,472,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 411,264 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

WPM opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.